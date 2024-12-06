Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched its new team of ten specially drained drone pilots.

The move sees the force expand its drone capabilities in the county, with the new team joining the Operational Support Group, a specialist police unit that tackles organised crime such as robbery, burglary, drugs and incidents of assault.

The team are trained in police tactics including executing warrants, public order and taser deployments.

The new drone pilot team will work alongside the existing five drone pilots, who are part of the Rural Operational Support Team.

There are now four drones across the two teams, which can be used for work including supporting missing person search operations, warrant executions, scene investigations and major incidents.

Inspector Paul Stanbridge from the Operational Support Group said: “Drone technology has improved so much in recent years, it's only right that we have increased capacity in using this crucial equipment across Herts Police.

“Drones are a vital tool in modern policing and between the teams we will be able to utilise them to support activity across the county.

“The deployment of drones also supports the Constabulary’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime, by assisting with the identification of cannabis factories in Hertfordshire.

“Our increased drone capability is a demonstrable way of ensuring that we can offer an agile and adaptable service, to meet the needs of the Constabulary and the residents we serve.”

This year drones have been deployed more than 100 times by Hertfordshire Police, supporting local operations and efforts by the force to tackle rural crime.