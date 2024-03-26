Hertfordshire charities, not-for-profit groups and services can receive £1,000 donation

Nominations are now open again for Breakspear Park’s Community Fund campaign, in which Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups, and services can win £1,000 to help with their cause.
By Gemma LewisContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
Launched last year to support organisations amid the current cost-of-living crisis, Breakspear Park - Hemel Hempstead’s leading business campus - is committed to donating £1,000 every quarter in 2024.

Last week, The Pepper Foundation—a charity that funds Hospice Care at Home for children with complex health needs or life-limiting conditions—was crowned the first winner of the 2024 campaign. Now, the public is invited to nominate charities, projects, or causes they believe are worthy of this year’s second £1,000 donation.

Anything will be considered as long as it is not-for-profit and benefits the people of Hertfordshire. Details of the top three nominations (as chosen by Breakspear Park’s management team) will be announced via the Breakspear Park Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause they feel deserves the donation.

Breakspear Park Community Fund

To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], highlighting the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for.

The closing date for nominations is 28.4.24, with the funds awarded in June 2024.

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, commented:

“We were blown away by the amazing response to our first 2024 community fund donation! It was heart-warming to see so many people getting involved in the campaign, showing just how much our local communities, charities, and groups mean to everyone. We're committed to supporting as many projects as possible this year, so we're thrilled to let you know that nominations for the next £1,000 donation are now open.”

