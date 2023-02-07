Adult carers in Hertfordshire are set for a payrise of almost 10 per cent.

Councillors hope that the pay rise – which matches a government plan to increase the National Living Wage from £9.50 to £10.42 in April – will help the authority recruit and retain staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hertfordshire County Council is yet to agree its final £1.04billion budget for 2023/24, but its adult care, health and wellbeing panel has recommended senior decision-makers approve the pay rise following a meeting on Thursday, February 2.

Carers in Hertfordshire are set to get a payrise

The wage increase would come at a time when – according to an NHS England report published last month – “a perfect storm of pressures [is] impacting the whole health and care sector”.

Up to 14,000 beds in England are occupied by people who are ready to leave hospital, the report notes, with NHS bosses promising to “grow the workforce” and “improve discharge” in a bid to ease pressures in the crisis-hit system.

The pay increase of 9.68 per cent is set to cost Hertfordshire County Council £38million.

At the February 2 panel meeting, Councillor Calvin Horner (LD, Bishop’s Stortford East) questioned council leaders over the proposals.

He said: “I welcome investment into wages for care staff. I think it is very important we do that for recruitment and retention purposes, so I would support that.”

Cllr Horner pointed to a plan to cut £195,000 from the adult social care learning and development budget through “efficiency” savings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He asked: “How has the 9.68 per cent figure been established?

“And what other activities, particularly around learning and development for care staff, are included within the budget because there is an efficiency there?”

Chris Badger, the council’s executive director for adult care services, said: “What we’ve tried to do is look at what the National Living Wage is going up by.

“That’s set out by the government and that’s going up from £9.50 to £10.42 – and our percentage broadly equals that uplift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While most people working in care in Hertfordshire, because of previous investments, are above the National Living Wage, we’re keen to keep that differential between Living Wage and care jobs to keep them attractive economically.”

Mr Badger added that although wages are important, there are “other elements” which attract workers to care jobs, including learning and development opportunities.

He said the £195,000 learning and development efficiencies would not “impact delivery” of training opportunities, nor reduce the council’s training offer.

The £195,000 cut is one of several “efficiencies” which the council hopes to make in 2023/24, which add up to an anticipated £9.65m saving across a 12-month period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The amount which Hertfordshire County Council plans to spend on adult social care, health and wellbeing is anticipated to be in the region of £442.67m – with some of the cash set to come from the government’s Better Care Fund and a council tax increase.

Cllr Richard Thake (Con, Knebworth and Codicote) asked leaders whether they are “satisfied” this figure would meet the council’s needs.

Mr Badger said he is satisfied, and that the authority has considered what a “fair inflation offer” looks like for council care providers, as well as how much will be needed to cater for an ageing population.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury (Con, Welwyn) is responsible for adult care, health and wellbeing at Hertfordshire County Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I am content with this budget. I think compared with other budgets in the council, it’s fair and we have the money there to do the things which [the report] points out.”

The January 2023 NHS report was published after Hertfordshire County Council first set out its budget proposals.

The document looks at a proposed urgent and emergency care plan and calls for an increase in social care provision to prevent people from staying in hospital longer than necessary.

“This requires sustained long-term investment, particularly in the social care workforce given the scale of vacancies in the sector,” the report reads.

Advertisement

Advertisement