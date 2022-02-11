Hertfordshire care provider celebrates big win at company awards ceremony

A Hertfordshire care provider is celebrating after scooping a top regional award at their Franchisor’s annual conference and awards ceremony.

Caremark (Dacorum & St. Albans), which delivers close to 4,000 hours of care per week, was awarded the Caremark Regional Award for growing their business through fantastic community engagement, raising brand awareness through proactive marketing campaigns and for new ideas that improved the business overall.

Managing Director and franchise owner of Caremark (Dacorum & St. Albans) Ash Malik was delighted with this result which followed many months of hard work through the difficulties and restrictions of a pandemic.

Managing Director and franchise owner of Caremark (Dacorum & St. Albans) Ash Malik

He said: "I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected for this award.

“Many hours went into achieving this accolade and we have worked 24/7 throughout COVID and over Christmas. This accomplishment is not something I did alone; it’s a team effort!

"The development of good community relations with various stakeholders and local authorities has enabled the care provider to grow year on year since opening its doors in 2016, providing essential care for hundreds of people and plenty of work for local individuals looking for a rewarding role in social care."

Mr Malik added: “I have spent countless hours and many sleepless nights to make sure that every client of mine in Hertfordshire received the care they needed during and after COVID. I can proudly say that we have kept everyone safe.”