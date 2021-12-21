Hertfordshire and West Essex NHS receive award for fastest roll out of new life saving system

Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Systems has received a special achievement award at the second annual Consultant Connect Awards.

The Integrated Care Systems received the award for the fastest rollout of Consultant Connect’s Enhanced Advice and Guidance service by an ICS in the UK.

The service allows GPs and other medical professionals to rapidly access telephone and photo messaging advice from specialists from a network of nationally available consultants - helping to avoid unnecessary hospital visits for patients and relieve waiting list pressures in hospitals.

Herts and West Essex ICS launched its service within just 10 days of approval, with local hospital teams coming together to offer access to over 15 specialties with the service now being used by over 137 GP practices covering a patient population of 1.5 million.

Scott Welpton, director at Consultant Connect said: “Implementing our service in just 10 days across an entire ICS can only be described as a Herculean effort and was a huge achievement.

"It’s the fastest ICS rollout we have ever had. I don’t think any other UK area will ever beat this timetable.

"This agility is down to the excellent leadership of Dr Rachel Joyce – Director of Clinical and Professional Services and her team and the willingness of local GPs to embrace innovation.”

Special Achievement awards have been awarded to NHS Trusts / CCGs /ICS who achieved outstanding over the past 12 months that deserve recognition.