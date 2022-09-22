Here’s how you can submit a story to the Hemel Hempstead Gazette and Express
Do you have a story that you want to share with us?
Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you written a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for?
Well, we want to hear about it!
The Gazette has introduced a new feature that allows readers to submit stories directly to our newsroom for publication on our website and in print.
All you need to do is visit this link to send us your news and pictures.