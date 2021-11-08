Here's how you can Sleepout at Home and support young people at risk of homelessness in Hertfordshire

Herts Young Homeless is inviting people to Sleepout at Home next Friday to support young people at risk of homelessness in Hertfordshire.

The charity's annual St Albans Sleepout is on Friday, November 19, and although all the places at Oaklands College are now full, Herts Young Homeless is organising a virtual event, so more people can support the charity's work.

Herts Young Homeless focus is on preventing homelessness - from education in schools and family mediation through to supporting 16 to 24 year-olds in their first homes or caring for adults of all ages who have mental health issues and housing needs.

Herts Young Homeless is inviting people to Sleepout at Home

This year's virtual event of the annual fundraiser means sleepers can sleep in a tent, an outside bench or on floors or sofas - from 8pm till 7am. A Zoom event will be streamed live from Oaklands College to create a community feel for those taking part at home.

Herts Young Homeless is one of five charities who come together to host the Sleepout. You will hear from each of these charities, enjoy some live music, workshops and entertainment.

Caroline Neill, head of fundraising and communications for Herts Young Homeless, said: "The funds raised at this year’s Sleepout will help us to support our vital services for young people at risk of homelessness across Hertfordshire.

"Our services are all aimed at preventing youth homelessness – from education in schools and family mediation through to supporting 16-24 year olds in their first homes or caring for adults of all ages who have mental health issues and housing needs.

"Our services empower young people to be able to deal with the difficult situations in their lives, giving them the ability and confidence to ultimately to find stability.

"Each year we need to raise £400,000 through our own fundraising to continue to run our services and the Sleepout is our biggest individual fundraiser of the year - so please do something amazing and join our Sleepout at Home by camping out in your garden or making a den on the floor and help us as we aim to reach our target of £30,000.

"Sign up today at https://www.hyh.org.uk/sleepout-at-home to receive your free survival pack."