Here's how you can help Dacorum Motorcycle Riders deliver Christmas gifts to hospital patients
Donations can be dropped off at the Monks Inn
A group of motorcycle riders from Dacorum is appealing for the public's help with it's mission to deliver presents to patients in hospital this Christmas.
Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, dressed up in Santa suits, plan to deliver presents from Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead to Watford General Hospital on Saturday, December 18.
The group is asking for donations of toiletries, games, books, pens, socks, sweets, pyjamas and any new born or baby clothes. Donations can be dropped off at Monks Inn, The Square.
The Christmas gift delivery is part of the hospital's charity campaign, Raise A Rainbow. The campaign will help the West Hertfordshire Hospital NHS Trust's charity, Raise, to work with the community in west Hertfordshire to provide some wellbeing support and spaces of sanctuary for staff.
Last year, the riders delivered gifts to West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust's charity, Raise.
"It may be early, but we want to let people know what we are doing so if they want to help, they can donate gifts.
"Kirsty Derham from Monks Inn will be collecting the gifts from the pub and we will deliver the presents on December 18."
"We are doing this to show our love for people who are stuck in hospital at Christmas.
"Hopefully the presents will put a smile on their faces."