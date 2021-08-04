Hemel woman soars past £5,000 fundraising milestone for Crohn's and Colitis UK ahead of London Marathon

A woman from Hemel Hempstead who has signed up to take part in this year's Virgin London Marathon has already raised over £5,000 for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Robyn Shuck, of Grovehill, signed up for the 26.2 mile challenge to raise money for the charity that raises awareness of the inflammatory bowel disease.

The 28-year-old chose to run for the charity as a way of thanking them for the support they have given her cousin, Shannon Wheeler, who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2008.

Robyn training for this year's London Marathon

Robyn has been training hard ahead of the marathon on Sunday, October 3.

She said: "I have been training lots, I've joined a running group and I've got a personal trainer.

"I'm hoping to complete it in five hours, that's my target.

Robyn

"I've now raised over £5,000 which is amazing, any money raised will help make a difference to the charity."

The charity provides support and guidance for anyone affected by Crohn’s and Colitis.