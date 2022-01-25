Hemel Stags Rugby Club will benefit from a large grant to refurbish and upgrade changing rooms.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has announced that Hemel Stags Rugby Club is one of the latest recipients of a CreatedBy large grant for community clubs and organisations.

The club in Hemel Hempstead has been awarded the grant with the purpose of refurbishing and upgrading the changing room facilities to help the club as it looks to develop a Super League team for women, and champion the growth of the female game.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Stags Rugby Club awarded large grant to refurbish and upgrade changing rooms

Four other large grants have also been awarded to clubs across the country including; Bradford MBC (ARCH/Queensbury), Sharlston Rovers, St Helens MBC and Haydock Warriors and Farnley Falcons.

The five new projects, part of the tournament’s wider InspirationALL social impact programme, takes the total investment so far to over £15million.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: “This is another brilliant milestone for us, as we have now delivered over £15 million in large grants.

"As a tournament, it has always been our aim to make a positive impact on people’s lives across communities, as well as creating great memories for Rugby League fans.

"This initiative is providing support to community clubs who are crucial in developing the sport from grassroots level, all the way through to the professional game.

“The five latest projects that have been awarded large grants via our CreatedBy Capital grants programme all showcased a real desire to develop the sport, as well as supporting those playing Rugby League in their local area.

“We know that these grants will be instrumental in the growth and continued development of the sport. Rugby League World Cup 2021 would like to wish all the grant recipients the very best of success and we look forward to seeing the finished outcomes.”

Delivered by RLWC2021 in partnership with the sport’s national governing body, the Rugby Football League, Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the CreatedBy programme is a funding investment made available by the government in 2016 to support growth in participation in the sport.