The 4th Hemel Hempstead Scout Group were joined by the Mayor of Dacorum at their Scout Promise ceremony last Monday (March 28).

Stewart Riddick attended the event, at Brockswood School, where all the children made promises to the scout group.

With three more children joining the group on Tuesday, 51 new young people have been welcomed into the group this week which it brings its numbers to 112, the highest they have been this century.

District administrator for the scout group, Chris Tucker said: “It’s great to see so many young people taking part in the fun and adventure that Scouting delivers whilst learning #SkillsForLife.”

He added: “If you’re interested in your child joining Scouting or alternatively would like more information about volunteering opportunities, please email [email protected]”