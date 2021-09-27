A pensioner from Hemel Hempstead is preparing to run his seventh London Marathon this weekend.

On Sunday, October 3 84-year-old David Turner, from Boxmoor will be swapping his usual St John's Road training track for the full 26.2 miles of the Virgin Money London Marathon.

This will be David's seventh London Marathon, and he is raising money for the Arthur McCluskey Foundation, and the Mother's Village Orphanage in Bosnia.

The charity aims to help the people of Bosnia Herzegovina and relieve poverty and advance education whilst respecting varying religions and cultures.

David, who moved to Boxmoor in 1972 with his wife and four sons, started running the London Marathon's in 2010.

He said: "My wife, Rita, who was Chair of Governors at John F. Kennedy School, died in 1996, and I only took up running when I was 67.

"I'm so pleased this race is in October, so I'll only be 84.

"At the age of 84 years and 11 months, this must be my last London Marathon. I am running it again for Mother's Village Orphanage in Bosnia, because they still need help.

"Other catastrophes may make new headlines. But Bosnia Herzegovina has still not finished burying its dead, nor binding the wounds of its living.

"I feel good, I have ran the London Marathon before, and last year's one was different as it was virtual, so I ran around Boxmoor!

"I'm looking forward to it, and I'm hoping to raise as much money as possible for the charity. If you feel you can help me, thank you!

"Twenty six miles is a very long way to run, walk, shuffle, hobble, stagger. But with you at my back, I'll be hoping to make it."

Pat Henry, director of Arthur McCluskey Foundation, said: "David is an example to the orphans and staff at Mother's Village.

"They see the huge efforts he makes to help them to survive. The pandemic caused havoc in their lives so your support is desperately needed."