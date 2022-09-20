Hemel Hempstead’s sports hero Jessica Stretton competed at the final of the European Para Archery Cup in Nottingham last week.

The 22-year-old attended the international competition on September 15 at Wollaton Hall which saw GB archers win eight medals in total.

Jessica just missed out on a bronze medal at the competition.

Pictured: Jessica in action in Nottingham.

She said: “I did lose by one point, but I reckon I shot to the best of my ability and gave it my best.”

The tournament had Jessica shoot on a home ground.

She said: “I've never really experienced a fully international event with all the faces that I know in the crowd like that before, so it was very different and very eye-opening.”

Jessica wasn’t disheartened, saying: “With it being the final, the top competitors competing and for me to only lose by point - I’m quite proud of that.”

At Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the Women’s Individual Compound W1, Jessica won gold and was the youngest archer at the Games.

A year later, she was honoured with an MBE for her services to archery.

Since Rio, she has changed categories and now competes in the Compound Open and set a new world record in the Netherlands at the 2019 World Para Championships.

Looking back at her short but successful sporting career so far, Jessica explained that her win in Rio propelled her forwards: “I went from being this sort of unknown athlete to suddenly this high profile competitor with someone wanting to interview me. Very strange.”

It was a decade ago when Jess first picked up a bow and arrow, after being inspired by London 2012 Olympics. Now, at the age of 23, she is learning how to cope with the pressures of competing at such a high, international level.

For Jessica, a former Longdean School student, reading is the best way for her to focus and tune out as she prepares for a big match.

She explained: “I read a lot. And reading is kind of my I want to say my escape from it all. So rather than mentally preparing, I'm more like to mentally escape.”

Jessica’s story will be inspiring for many aspiring sportspeople in Dacorum and young girls in particular.

She explains that archery is “one of those amazing sports where gender ability, everything is sort of forgotten in a way it's so accessible to everyone”.