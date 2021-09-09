Hemel organisations team up for photography competition centred around having fun and developing new skills

A charity and business in Hemel Hempstead have teamed up for a new photography competition centred around having fun, making memories and developing new skills.

As part of In The Frame Photography Ltd’s community projects this year, they are teaming up with The Youth Booth to offer a short photography course and host a photography competition for local children in Hemel Hempstead.

There are two age categories, under 12's and under 16's, and the subject is 'Nature and Wildlife'.

This can be any kind of animal, plant, something creative and wonderful would be fantastic.

The competition is free to enter and all the details on how to enter are here.

Pictures can be submitted using a smart phone or camera, and will be judged by The Youth Booth and In The Frame Photography.

The first prize winner in each category is a Fujifilm Instamax mini with refills and the runner up prize is a £25 Argos gift voucher.

For more details about the competition and to enter visit the In The Frame Photography website.