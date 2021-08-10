Hemel man criticises lack of police action after reporting anti-social behaviour in fields

A concerned Hemel Hempstead resident has criticised police - alleging that anti-social behaviour in Chaulden Fields is not being taken seriously enough.

The man, who does not wish to be named, used to regularly walk his dog in the fields but has recently noticed vandalism, litter left behind - including a used condom, and damage to fencing near the river.

He claims that he and other residents, have reported it to the police, but nothing has been done.

The fence has been damaged

In response to reports of anti-social behaviour in Chaulden Fields earlier this year, Hertfordshire Police increased their patrols and monitored activity.

Police say the Safer Neighbourhood Team has visited the area and spoken to groups before moving them on.

The resident said: "It seems there is a total disconnect between the police and the public here as there have been numerous complaints by residents that I know of and the damage doesn’t seem to be taken seriously."

He also said that a memorial bench for a local resident had been damaged.

He said: "That bench was paid for by residents and having tidied it up, to find the damage that has been done, is horrible.

"The rubbish, drugs, condoms and so on is disgusting."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "In May this year, we received a call in relation to anti-social behaviour in Chaulden Fields, in particular around a bench which was installed in memoriam of a local resident.

"In response, the local team increased their patrols and monitored activity in the park before making contact with the caller again, who confirmed that the issues had abated.

"In June, there was a period of warm weather and the team received two separate calls in relation to large groups of people gathered in the park.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and spoke to the groups before moving them on. In July, one call reported that a small group of teenage boys were setting fire to trees in the park.

"Officers attended alongside their colleagues from the fire service but after an area search they could not locate any fire in the vicinity, so this incident was recorded as anti-social behaviour.

"During a recent Priority Setting Forum held via echo and OWL, Chaulden Fields were not referenced specifically however concerns about anti-social behaviour in open spaces and parks was as a whole, so this has subsequently been identified as a priority for the town.

"Playing fields are a popular location for people to gather, especially during pleasant weather, and it’s important to note that most of the residents who use the facilities treat them with respect.

"Sadly a small minority can sometimes impact others’ enjoyment of the area and where we can, we will attend and take appropriate action to resolve the problem.

"However, we must deal with issues in a proportionate manner and allocate resources to those locations that require it most, based on call data and intelligence.

"If anyone witnesses anti-social behaviour in the Chaulden Fields area, we would encourage them to contact us with as much information as possible, including time, date and exact location.

"This information will help provide context and allow us to identify any trends or hotspots. You can report information online, use web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

"You can also use our community voice platform, echo, to tell us what you think we should be focusing on in your area.