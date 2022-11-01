A man from Hemel Hempstead will skydive on Saturday (November 5) to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity and pay tribute to his late brother.

David O’Sullivan, 34, will jump out of a plane to honour his brother Jason who died in 2019, just ten weeks after being diagnosed with an abnormally aggressive glioblastoma grade 4 brain tumour. The skydive is the last of ten challenges he has tackled in ten months in honour of his brother - including a bungee jump, abseil down ArcelorMittal Orbit and a walk of the Isle of Wight.

Jason, who lived most of his life in Hemel Hempstead, had just bought his first house in Hemel with his wife when he had an operation to remove the tumour. But weeks later he was diagnosed with a second, inoperable tumour on his brain stem. Jason died on November 5, a month before his first child was born.

Pictured: Raymond and David after completing the marathon, inset: Jason with his brothers

David, who ran a security business with Jason, started the challenges in February. On Sunday (October 30), David and his other brother, Raymond, finished the Dresden Marathon in Germany - raising more money for Jason’s chosen charity.

Danielle, David’s wife said: “Dave and Raymond smashed the marathon, I couldn't be more proud. They both had struggles along the way, and are aching today but they got through it.”

David’s sky dive, something Jason had always wanted to do, will coincide with the third anniversary of his death.

Danielle added: “I honestly am terrified, but David isn't very good with heights. He did a bungee jump and that was hard and that's only like a few feet. He was already scared enough with the bungee. And now he's about to jump out of a plane because that's what Jase wanted to do.”

Danielle explained that the challenges have been helpful for David to grieve and remember his brother. She said: “Me and his family, his mom and dad, are just so I'm incredibly proud of what he's doing. What he's doing is incredible and the amount of money he's raised, we didn't expect that. Nearly £3,000.”