Hemel Hempstead’s outdoor pool is set to open for summer season – from this weekend.

Families are set to flock to Hemel Hempstead’s outdoor pool when it opens for the summer season on Saturday, June 3.

The 25m outdoor pool at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, is hugely popular with the local community.

Hemel's outdoor pool

In addition to the outdoor pool, there is a kids’ paddling pool. The cost for outdoor pool sessions will be £7.60 for adults and £5.20 for juniors, concessions and those aged 60+, with under-fives able to swim for free.

David Tenny, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming families for the summer and to seeing everyone enjoy our superb outdoor pool.

“We also have a smaller kids’ paddling pool with fountains and both of our pools are heated, ensuring you can stay warm in the water.

“Picnic benches with parasols make it the perfect destination for a family day out.”

“Swimming is a hugely important life skill and the lido allows people of all ages and abilities to enjoy a range of activities.”