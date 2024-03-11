Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead’s own Miss England has launched a podcast to break stigmas against pageant queens following her Miss Nations Europe win.

Chantelle Rance was crowned queen after competing in the Miss Nations Europe pageant in Italy.

Competing in pageants and model competitions was a childhood dream come true for the 35-year-old from Felden.

Chantelle Rance said she was filled with shock when she was named as Miss Nations Europe.

She was inspired to pursue her dreams after seeing other people’s success stories on social media during the pandemic.

Chantelle, who was also a Top Model finalist in the latest London Fashion Week event, described her winning moment: “In an amusing turn of events I didn’t actually realise it was my name called out as I wasn’t expecting it! But that was a humbling moment as it’s important to never expect that, and I was filled with shock and happiness at the same time - navigating the stage in the high heels was another task then! I was excited to see where this moment would take me next.”

Since donning her Miss Nations crown, Chantelle, who is also an actor, has launched a number of projects.

Among them is her new podcast ‘The Shizzle Reel’ which she hosts with actor and model Sereena Paris.

She says the podcast allows people a glimpse into their personalities and tackles misconceptions of pageant queens.

She explained: “It’s a lifestyle, comedy podcast and it gives people a hint of what we’re actually like. Sadly there’s a lot of judgement on pageant queens and actors these days so this is another way to show how we don’t take ourselves too seriously and have a lot of laughs along the way!

“From the struggles of rejection in the acting world to coping with online abuse as we grow, not to mention a few dating fails along the way.

“It’s a podcast I am so, so proud of and so far has got some great feedback.”

Chantelle will also be attending the Divas of Colour International Women’s Festival this Saturday in London, in her Miss Nations Europe capacity to discuss mental health - a ‘topic close to her heart’.