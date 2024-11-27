Hemel Hempstead's historic Felden Lodge to become specialist educational facility after £5.25m sale

Plans to transform Felden Lodge into a leading SEN school with specialist facilities, have been announced following its sale for £5.25m.

The 18.55-acre property, which has served as The Boys' Brigade's training centre for over 70 years, has sold to the Witherslack Group, a leading provider of specialist education and care for children and young people.

The property consists of five buildings. The main house features 27 bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, five meeting rooms, office space, and a chapel. Complementing the main house is a purpose-built accommodation block, a fully equipped kitchen and dining/lounge area, and an activity hall. The property also includes a multi-functional sports hall with changing facilities, a dance studio, and outdoor sports amenities such as a hard tennis court and grass playing fields.

New owners, Witherslack Group, operates a network of Ofsted-rated 'Outstanding' schools and children's homes across the UK. The organisation has plans to transform Felden Lodge into a leading SEN school with specialist facilities, providing inspirational education to children and young people.

Steve Bacon, CFO, of Witherslack Group said: "Felden Lodge is an extraordinary property in a beautiful location, making it the ideal site for our next specialist educational facility. This purchase will enable us to expand our provision of high-quality education and care for children and young people with complex needs, including autism and social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.”

Jasper Upton, Associate in Education & Charities at Knight Frank, said: “We are honoured to have facilitated this important transaction for the sector. The UK currently faces a significant shortage of SEN-specific education and with a growing demand, Felden Lodge represents a strategic investment in addressing this crucial educational gap. We look forward to seeing the Witherslack Group develop the site into a world-class facility, that can provide transformative educational experiences for children with diverse learning needs."

Jonathan Eales, chief executive, of The Boys' Brigade said: “The sale will help our organisation secure financial stability for the longer term and continue our vital work supporting young people across the country have opportunities to learn, grow and discover. We are pleased that our former headquarters will continue to benefit children and young people for years to come.”