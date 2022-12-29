More than 50 children from Hemel Hempstead enjoyed a morning at an indoor inflatable park last week as part of a Christmas event.

On December 23, children in need of help were invited to Cloud 9 in Jarman Park where they enjoyed an hour inflatable session, lunch, presents and a visit from Santa.

Advertisement

Jason Bird, general manager at Cloud 9, said: “It was fantastic to see their happy faces to see them enjoying the day and to give something back to the community.”