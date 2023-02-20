Hemel Hempstead writer completes three fictional novels since start of lockdown

A businessman, playwright and novelist who turned his hand to writing at the start of lockdown, has produced not one, but three books.

Paul Howard Surridge, of Hemel Hempstead, set about writing his first fictional novel in March 2020, completing his third book after 14 months of 12-hour days.

The first book is entitled 'The Coerced Killer', the second 'The Storyteller's Mistress' and the latest, launched in January, 'Three Times a Killer'.Paul admits it was a hard slog but worth all the effort.

Paul Howard Surridge has written three books since the start of lockdown

He said: “I realised lockdown was the perfect time to embark upon writing my first novel. I had no idea what I would write about, and each day I would open my laptop at precisely 6am and a story started to emerge and the dialogue flowed.

"Having completed one book within four months I set about another, and after 14 months and 260,000 words, I'd completed all three."

Paul is already 40,000 words into a fourth novel, but the pace has slowed considerably as life has returned to normal and there are fewer hours available for writing.

Paul, who also has a keen interest in the arts, has authored nine stage and screenplays over the years, as well as developing a successful career in business. In addition to writing, Paul has been a keynote speaker at business meetings in the UK, Europe, and the USA.

A synopsis of his latest book, Three Times a Killer, has a ring of truth about it, following on the back of the Covid pandemic.

The story focuses on a virus which is in circulation in sub-Saharan Africa that has the potential to become a pandemic wreaking havoc on healthcare systems and economies worldwide.

The scientific community and governments work at speed to find a vaccine. Research labs around the world turn their attention to this latest viral strain in an attempt to find a formula that can be manufactured in volume for global distribution. It’s a race against time with the main character, research scientist Dr Dan Thomas, working to find such a vaccine.

All three books are available via independent bookshops such as PG Wells, the chains Waterstones, WH Smith and online.