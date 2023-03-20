Hemel Hempstead takeaway told major improvement is necessary after food hygiene inspection

A Hemel Hempstead takeaway has been told ‘major improvement is necessary’ after a food hygiene inspection.

Quality Pizza and Kebabs has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Hemel takeaway is situated at 104 Longlands.

Food hygiene ratings

Quality Pizza and Kebabs serves a plethora of dishes including kebabs, pizza, burgers and desserts.

It was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Despite bearing the word “Quality” in its name, inspectors disagreed after their visit, giving a hygiene rating score of 1 – which means ‘major improvement is necessary’.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

It means that of Dacorum's 112 takeaways with ratings, 68 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

