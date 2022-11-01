News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hemel Hempstead skaters perform Christmas Carol on Ice in Milton Keynes this December

They will perform in Milton Keynes Ice Arena

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 5:26pm
Pictured: Skaters at the ice rink
Pictured: Skaters at the ice rink

Hemel skaters from Hemel Hempstead Planet Ice will be part of a performance of Christmas Carol on Ice on December 7. The show will feature skaters who train at Planet Ice on Jarman Square.

Assistant chief operations officer Kerstin Engren said: “We have developed a large number of skaters who are now taking part in figure skating competitions, joined hockey teams and taking part in on-ice shows - this year being held at the fantastic Milton Keynes Ice Arena.”

Milton KeynesHemel Hempstead