Hemel Hempstead shopping centre goes yellow to support DENS

The Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead has been working with its retailers to help raise awareness of Go Yellow for DENS.

The initiative to support DENS - the shopping centre's charity of the year - took place between Monday, June 21, and Sunday, June 27, and schools, businesses and residents in Dacorum were invited to take part in the campaign by pledging to do something yellow during the week and make a suggested donation of £1 per person.

DENS houses, supports and empowers vulnerable single homeless people in Dacorum to transform their lives.

DENS team at The Marlowes

Alongside donating £250 for the charity, The Marlowes launched a number of initiatives during DENS Go Yellow Week, including turning their social media channels yellow, promoting yellow products from within stores, working with retailers to decorate their window displays yellow, a collection bucket and decorating the centre yellow.

Retailers at the centre also helped raise funds for DENS through their own campaigns.

Notably the popular eatery brunch café created their own yellow themed menu, with funds raised from the sale of their lemon drizzle cakes and muffins going directly towards the charity. brunch café raised £137.50 as part of their initiative.

As part of DENS’ fundraising event on Friday, June 25, visitors to The Marlowes decorated the centre with yellow bunting, alongside extra surprises, including stilt walkers.

The Marlowes goes yellow for DENS

Volunteers were at the centre raising awareness of the charity's services and promoting upcoming events.

Pure Gym is set to hold a raffle for free personal training sessions, block sessions and packages to help raise funds for DENS.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Marlowes, said: “As our charity of the year, it was imperative to support DENS’ fantastic Go Yellow campaign – helping to raise awareness of their wide range of services in the Dacorum community.