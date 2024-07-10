Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a primary school in Hemel Hempstead to accept children as young as two years old are a step closer – with a statutory notice due to be published in September.

Currently Maple Grove Primary School, Grovehill, accepts children from the age of three.

But following the closure of an independent nursery on the site, education bosses want to lower the age limit, to accept children from the age of two.

This, they say, will support the long-term sustainability of the school and enable the most disadvantaged children to access early years education.

Maple Grove Primary School, in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The publication of a statutory notice detailing the change was authorised by a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on Tuesday (July 9).

And that’s the next step of a process that could see two-year-olds being admitted to the school from January (2025).

Presenting the proposal to the cabinet meeting, Cllr Caroline Clapper, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning, said the lowering of the age range was supported by the school and its governing body.

She said the school already had the capacity required. And she added it would not have any negative impact on other settings nearby.

Councillors were also told a five-week public consultation on the proposed change had resulted in six responses – from five parents and two school governors.

Just one of the parents who responded had disagreed with the proposal – highlighting concern about the school’s ability to “cope with the added pressure”.

All the other responses, it was reported, had agreed with the proposal. The plan was also backed by the school’s governing body.

The statutory notice is now expected to be published in September – with a view to the change being implemented in January (2025).