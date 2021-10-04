Hemel Hempstead residents targeted in banking app scam

Police are warning residents to be wary when selling goods online after dozens of sellers across Hertfordshire were scammed.

Around 30 offences have been reported since May this year in Hemel Hempstead, Watford and Welwyn Garden City.

The scammers target individuals who are selling valuable phones, cameras and other items via online selling platforms.

Police warn residents to be vigilant

The vendors were contacted about their items and when the scammer arrived, they pay for the item using a convincing banking app.

The app can mimic apps from a number of banks and appears to show the funds being transferred to the victim’s bank account.

PC Colin Cheesewright, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Victim Service Fraud Hub, said: “This scam is catching a lot of people out as it is very convincing. The scammer asks the victim to enter their bank details into the app and then it appears to show the amount being debited from the buyer’s account.

"I would urge anyone selling an item to be sceptical about accepting payment via a banking app. Payment by credit card or using Paypal for Business is a more secure way of making a sale.

“Please help us to raise awareness by talking about this with your friends and family, especially if they are vulnerable or elderly.”

If you believe that you are a victim of this scam you can report it online to Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040.

For advice on avoiding scams visit: www.herts.police.uk/protectyourmoney.