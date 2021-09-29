Hemel Hempstead recycling centre moves to winter opening hours

Residents are being advised that the opening hours for the Hemel Hempstead recycling centre are moving to winter opening times.

From Friday, October 1, to March 31, 2022, the recycling centre on Eastman Way will be open from 8am till 4pm.

This centre will remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Hemel Hempstead recycling centre

From April 1, 2022, summer opening times of 10am till 6pm will resume.

The Berkhamsted recycling centre on Northbridge Road, remains open from 8.30am till 4.30pm every day except Thursdays and Fridays.

It is possible to check for queues, locations, opening times and accepted items on the Dacorum Borough Council website.

Residents who plan to visit the recycling centre in a van or trailer will need to apply online for an instant, digital van permit.