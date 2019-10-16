Hemel Hempstead pre-school rated Good by Ofsted

Young Discoverers PreSchool is Good in all areas, according to inspectors who visited last month.

The pre-school, in South Hill Early Years Centre, Cemetery Hill, received identical grades in all four assessed areas - Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, and Leadership and management.

Inspector Jennifer Hardy wrote: "Children are highly engaged in their learning and staff follow their lead instinctively.

"Staff support and encourage children to solve problems for themselves. Children respond positively and enthusiastically. Staff are aware of children's individual capabilities and provide appropriate levels of challenge, setting high expectations for all.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities thrive. Staff support them with high levels of care and respect. They respond compassionately to children's cues. For instance, they lie down next to children and follow their lead as they play and interact with one another."

With regards to how the pre-school could improve, the report said: "Encourage staff to build on the good communication with parents even further and to gain enough relevant information before children start so that they can support children to settle more effectively."

Young Discoverers takes in children aged two to four, and currently has 42 children on roll. It was registered in 2006 and employs 12 members of childcare staff.

