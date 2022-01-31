Hemel Hempstead photographer wins International Pet Photography award

A photographer from Hemel Hempstead recognised at International Pet Photography Awards.

Ian Boichat was named The Master Photographers Association International Pet Photographer of the Year at their annual awards ceremony.

The award recognises professional photographers around the world in categories such as Pets, Portraits and Commercial imagery.

Well done Ian Boichat

The winning image was selected from thousands of entries and was announced in a virtual awards evening on Saturday, January 22.

Initial plans for a spectacular awards ceremony at the Cutty Sark in London sadly had to be put on hold due to Covid restrictions but the Chairman of the Master Photographers Association, Ray Low, made it a special night by surprising Ian in person to deliver his winning trophy.

Ian said: “It takes a lot to surprise me but I was totally caught by off guard firstly with the win and then having the trophy delivered in person!”

Ziggy

Ray said: “To be awarded the MPA International Pet Photographer of the year is something every professional dog photographer aspires to, there can only be one winner each year and it is fully deserved by Ian.”

The judges themselves had the following to say about the dog portrait: ‘the image taken by Ian showed a quality and class which stood head and shoulders above the others. The elegance of the pedigree dog showing so much pride and poise just shone through.’

Ian, who has recently moved to a new studio in Flaunden, has been an established local photographer for over 12 years.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted at receiving such a prestigious award.

"I love photographing dogs and creating memorable images for their owners. It’s fantastic to be recognised on such a big stage for doing something I love doing.

"This photo of Ziggy was the first Italian Greyhound I’ve had the chance to photograph and I’m delighted with the result.”

Ziggy’s owner Mark was also pleased to hear about the win, he said: “Ian made us, and more importantly Ziggy, relaxed immediately. I was amazed by some of the poses he was able to get as Ziggy rarely sits still for more than 5 seconds!”

Ian is the Creative Director at Origin Studios in Flaunden, Hertfordshire. He specialises in dogs, families and commercial photography, and has won multiple awards for his work.