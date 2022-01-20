Hemel Hempstead pet store crowned winner of nationwide photography competition

A pet store in Hemel Hempstead has won a nationwide photography competition.

Choice Pet Supplies, in Hillier Garden Centre, has been named as the trade store winner of the Natures Menu and Edition Dog competition - which asked pet owners to share a picture of their pooch that champions the benefits of feeding a raw and natural diet.

With hundreds of quality entries from across the country, Choice Pet Supplies customer Liz Harrington, was selected as the winner.

This is the winning image of Liz’s two dogs, Binky and Chilli

Pet owners submitted a picture of their dog on social media to be in with the chance of their local trade store receiving £500 towards its 2021 Christmas party.

The winning image of Liz’s two dogs, Binky and Chilli, showcases their glossy and sleek coats in a natural outdoor setting – a benefit that Liz attributes to their raw diet along with shiny teeth, better digestion and bright eyes.

She said: “I really enjoy shopping at Choice Pet Supplies when buying pet food for my two dogs. The staff are amazingly helpful and would do anything to assist their customers.

"I couldn’t think of a better pet shop to win this prize! Feeding raw has really helped both dogs become full and stamina and develop gorgeous, shiny coats, so it was a no brainer to enter the competition.”

Choice Pet Supplies is an independent, family-run business, that prides itself on selling a great range of pet products. The shop opened in 2018 and has since become known for its community spirit and excellent customer service.

Eric Mcloughlin, manager at Choice Pet Supplies, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have won this prize, it means so much to all of the staff here.

"We currently have seven Natures Menu freezers in our store, stocking their full frozen range, and the customers love it all! We are incredibly grateful that Liz took the time to enter the photo competition and purchase from our store; it shows us that what we do really matters.”

James Langan, Natures Menu managing director, said: “We shortlisted Liz’s photo because she and her two dogs are great advocates for a raw diet, and we believe that the image showcases the benefits of feeding raw perfectly!

"We are delighted that Liz chooses to support our trade stores and believe that Binky and Chilli look amazing thanks to their raw diet.