Hemel Hempstead pet owner hails 'incredible' treatment for kitten hit by a car

A pet owner living in Hemel Hempstead has praised the work of an emergency pet service that treated her kitten after a serious collision.

Vikki Dawson returned to her Hemel Hempstead home to find one-year-old Gus in a horrific, bloody state after the shocking accident which was filmed by a neighbour’s camera.

Vets Now has described Gus as being close to death and believe when he arrived at the site late at night.

According to the emergency practice he had suffered terrible injuries and Vikki feared he could die.

Gus was given life-saving treatment with help from Vets Now

He underwent a series of reconstructive surgeries and now despite being minus an eye and without some hearing, Gus has made what has been described as a remarkable recovery.

The little kitten had unwittingly been left out in the garden when Vikki, who has three other cats, and her family went to the cinema.

“I heard a horrible meowing noise coming from the bins when we got back that evening and I thought he’d maybe got stuck inside one,” said Vikki, who works in inclusion in a secondary school.

“But when we looked, we found him hiding and absolutely covered in blood. He was such a mess we thought he might have been attacked by a fox, but we later saw the footage from someone’s camera.

“He’d run out into a car, and we could see he’d smashed his face into it and actually flattened it in.”

“The bottom of his chin was hanging off, his eye was all bloodied and it was just horrible. The kids were crying, and it was so upsetting.”

“We knew it was really bad, and we got him into the cat carrier and took him straight to Vets Now.”

Latest data from the veterinary service shows that the Hemel Hempstead centre is one of 60 run by Vets Now.

Daniella Parsons Di-fonzo, a vet in Hemel Hempstead added: “There was a lot of swelling, and we were concerned he may have damaged the jaw itself. He couldn’t breathe through his nose, and he was in a real state.

“We gave him immediate pain relief, put him on fluids and oxygen and stabilised him while we worked out the best course of action.

“There were other things we could have moved to, but decided more extensive work immediately may be best. He was such a sweet boy despite all his injuries.”

Vets Now says the team spent all night and into the next morning ringing every possible vet centre that could do the follow-up surgery and treatment, before finally managing to find one.

Gus subsequently had numerous surgeries at Davies in Hitchin and, although he lost an eye, an ear canal and had to have his mouth wired shut and be fed through a tube for six weeks, he has come through it all.

“He’s got a bit of a wonky jaw, but he looks amazing considering the state he was in,” said Vikki. “His sight and hearing loss are on opposite sides, and he seems to get on fine playing with our other cats.”

“He’s a little nervous and we make sure he’s definitely a house cat now.”

“All the vets were marvellous but Vikki and the Vets Now team were incredible. They were so quick doing everything we’re sure they saved his life."