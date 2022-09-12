Hemel Hempstead nursery ‘happy’ with latest Ofsted rating
Flower Pots Day Nursery was inspected in July
A nursery in Adeyfield was rated as ‘good’ by Oftsed inspectors after a visit earlier this year.
In the first routine inspection since the COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Pots Day Nursery was rated in four areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
The nursery, on 75 Adeyfield Road, was rated as good in every area during its inspection.
Most Popular
-
1
Hemel Hempstead nursery ‘happy’ with latest Ofsted rating
-
2
Where to sign book of condolence and lay flowers in Dacorum to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
-
4
Family-run business opens fifth nursery in Leverstock Green
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II: Dacorum’s fond memories of Her Majesty
The staff were reported to be “highly skilled at supporting children's progression through the nursery”.
Read More
The Ofsted report said: “They are sensitive to children's specific needs and carefully plan individual settling-in sessions. This supports children to adapt swiftly to their changing environment and make good progress.”
Children in the care of Flower Pots demonstrated a high level of confidence and were “extremely sociable”.
Nikki Harris, Nursery Operations Manager said: “I am really happy with this. We have had an inspection at both Adeyfield and Apsley and they have both been inspected as good.”