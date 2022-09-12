News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hemel Hempstead nursery ‘happy’ with latest Ofsted rating

Flower Pots Day Nursery was inspected in July

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:53 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:53 am

A nursery in Adeyfield was rated as ‘good’ by Oftsed inspectors after a visit earlier this year.

In the first routine inspection since the COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Pots Day Nursery was rated in four areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The nursery, on 75 Adeyfield Road, was rated as good in every area during its inspection.

Pictured: Flower Pots Day Nursery on Adeyfield Road.

Most Popular

The staff were reported to be “highly skilled at supporting children's progression through the nursery”.

Read More

Read More
More than half of homes in Dacorum have poor energy efficiency ratings amid warn...

The Ofsted report said: “They are sensitive to children's specific needs and carefully plan individual settling-in sessions. This supports children to adapt swiftly to their changing environment and make good progress.”

Children in the care of Flower Pots demonstrated a high level of confidence and were “extremely sociable”.

Nikki Harris, Nursery Operations Manager said: “I am really happy with this. We have had an inspection at both Adeyfield and Apsley and they have both been inspected as good.”

Hemel HempsteadOfsted