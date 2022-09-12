A nursery in Adeyfield was rated as ‘good’ by Oftsed inspectors after a visit earlier this year.

In the first routine inspection since the COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Pots Day Nursery was rated in four areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The nursery, on 75 Adeyfield Road, was rated as good in every area during its inspection.

Pictured: Flower Pots Day Nursery on Adeyfield Road.

The staff were reported to be “highly skilled at supporting children's progression through the nursery”.

The Ofsted report said: “They are sensitive to children's specific needs and carefully plan individual settling-in sessions. This supports children to adapt swiftly to their changing environment and make good progress.”

Children in the care of Flower Pots demonstrated a high level of confidence and were “extremely sociable”.