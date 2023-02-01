A dedicated nurse who started in Hemel Hempstead Hospital has been recognised for 45 years of service by West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Karen Bowler rose up the ranks to become the deputy head of nursing for medicine but started her career as a student nurse in 1976 before joining the surgery division at Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

She worked mainly in the town and moved over to Watford General Hospital to become the trust’s first ‘modern matron’ in 2001.

Pictured: Karen Bowler

Karen said: “I’m so proud to reach 45 years’ service in the NHS. It’s been an amazing career, made all the more special as it’s all been based at West Hertfordshire.”

She added: “I’ve worked with fantastic people and even after all these years, I wouldn’t change a thing!”