Sarah and Grace in happier times.

A Hemel Hempstead mum has thanked the public after donations poured in to help fund a holiday to encourage the recovery of her young daughter.

Last month, Sarah Woodruff’s daughter Grace was admitted to hospital for an eating disorder where she remains being fed through a tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-year-old suffers with Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), a debilitating eating disorder which has seen her off school since October.

Sarah remains by Grace's side, sleeping overnight on a camp bed.

The senior pupil has struggled on and off with her eating for years, something Sarah believes started aged six during changes at home.

The mum-of-two explained her daughter was at her healthiest in 2020 during lockdown, but her eating became more restrictive, limited to cold food, as she transitioned back to school life. Her low food intake meant Grace, who was a goalie for Chipperfield Coronthians, was unable to carry on her sports clubs and ballet lessons.

The family continued to struggle to find Grace the treatment she needed and, by October 2023, Grace who had recently transitioned to senior school, became too poorly to attend. She finally began receiving help from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in January for her anxiety struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, according to Sarah, her issues were too severe and, after a fifth trip to A&E, Grace, who was down to around 500 calories a day, was finally admitted to a paediatric ward.

Happy holiday memories.

Sarah, who is on unpaid leave from her HR role to remain by her daughter’s side, said: “The impact of ARFID on her life has been huge with her giving up all her sports as she has become weaker. It has stripped her of her confidence and made her very self-conscious about being small and under-developed.

“My husband and I barely spend time together and my son is on his own more than we would like. Friends and family have been amazing at visiting and helping where they can but it is taking its toll on us all.”

Although there is no indication yet that Grace will be released home, her weight is slowly creeping back up and the family remain positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend, Katie Brown, set up the fundraising page for the family to fund a holiday after Grace mentioned happy family memories of Kefalonia, in Greece, and a dream to visit New York. The fundraiser has smashed its initial £4,000 target, and currently stands at over £6,100.

Sarah says Grace and older brother Daniel are closer as a result of Grace's condition.

Sarah explained: “Previous to this, we were a close family who enjoyed spending time together. In 2019 we spent a happy week in Kefalonia and she always remembers this holiday fondly.”

Grace herself says the fundraiser has given her ‘something positive to look forward to’ and ‘an incentive to get better’.

Sarah added: “We are all blown away by the generosity and support everyone has shown, and the visits from friends and family to hospital have meant a lot and kept us all sane!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very grateful to Katie Brown for setting up the page and very much look forward to the holiday.