Hemel Hempstead man told he would not live past 20 completes 24-hour fundraising workout to mark 24th birthday

A Hemel Hempstead man, told he would not live past 20 due to a muscle wasting disease, has been awarded after completing a 24-hour gym workout to mark his 24th birthday.

Jed Thirkettle was diagnosed with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy aged eight and was told he would be unlikely to live past 20-years-old.

However, Jed spectacularly defied the odds after completing his workout, raising almost £20,000 to support charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Jed recently graduated from Nottingham University with a degree in economics and politics. He now lives independently in London and works in sales.

The graduate grew up with a love of rugby, but realised with his condition, the sport was not the safest choice.

Instead, he started going to the gym and took up running, creating a daily routine of weightlifting and eating healthily.

He tried and tested various diets and workout routines, lifting heavier weights and developing more muscle, ultimately boosting his physical strength and self-esteem before embarking on his fundraising pursuit.

The 24-year-old’s efforts have earned him a Fundraiser of the Year award, courtesy of the charity’s President’s Awards which recognises heroes within the muscle wasting and weakening community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference.

Jed said: “I was grateful and honoured to not only be nominated but to actually win the award amongst so many fantastic fundraisers. However, I’m very much standing on the shoulders of giants after my parents Donna and Michael set up ‘Team Jed’ when I was first diagnosed. So, this award is for them for setting an example for myself and fellow fundraisers to aspire towards.”

Charity Chief Executive, Catherine Woodhead congratulated the 24-year-old fundraiser. She added: “We received lots of strong nominations – making the judging process harder than ever. Our deepest thanks to our President, Gabby Logan, for presenting the awards to our worthy winners at the fantastic event. It was a beautiful evening and lovely to be able to recognise people who give their all to making a difference for those living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition.”