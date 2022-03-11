Hemel Hempstead man launches fundraiser for Poland trip transporting Ukrainian refugees

A Hemel Hempstead business owner has organised a trip to Poland to support Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum.

Jack Boreham, who runs his own removal service, has launched a fundraiser to help pay for the trip and he has already organised the logistics with Polish volunteers.

Jack has contacted a refugee camp in the Czech Republic where he will be transporting people to.

Jack Boreham

Currently, Jack doesn't know when he will head towards the war-torn country's border, but hopes to start his journey next week.

At the time of writing, he is nearly halfway to his £1,000 target. The fundraiser can be accessed online here.

Jack told The Hemel Hempstead Gazette: "I just wanted to go and do my bit.

"Because, they're not getting enough help and I feel strongly about it.

Jack with his family

"With my wife and kids here, if it was me in that situation that they are all in, I'd like somebody to go and help.

"Everyone says the same thing, 'oh it's really sad but it's not my problem', but people can make a difference.

"I've just got to go and do it, people can make a difference. No one should have to live like that in this day and age, women and children, it is heartbreaking really."

At this point Jack has no plans to enter Ukraine and the tightening of the Polish border means it would be extremely difficult for him to do that.

Jack Boreham is driving to Poland to help Ukrainians

But he hasn't ruled out the possibility altogether should an opportunity arise to help get people out.

Jack added: "When I get there anything could happen. The guy I know, who I'm planning on meeting there, he was only meant to be there for two days, he's now been out there for nearly three weeks.

"I'm planning on staying out there for a week, but if the funding is still happening and I'm available to cover whatever I can myself, then I'll be helping for as long as I can.

"It's going to be quite hard once I get out there, once you're there, I can't see myself leaving.

"But money is not unlimited, so I'm going to do what I can until all my resources are completely blown, and it gets to the point where I've got no choice but to come back."

The Hemel business owner has entrusted someone to keep things ticking over at Boreham Boxes while he is away.

Jack admits the response has been mixed from his family and his wife is conflicted, both proud and fearful of the danger he might be putting himself in.

Raising a young family, Jack says only his eldest son, who is 10, truly appreciates what is going on and where dad is going.

The Borehams Boxes owner said: "My wife - I've got three young boys - so she had mixed views.

"She's worried, and doesn't exactly want me to go, but she knows why I'm doing it and she knows how strongly I feel about going.

"She says 'be careful' and there's no way she'd ever try and stop me from going. She's behind me all the way.

"My eldest is really worried. But I've tried to explain to him the place I'm going to is not actually where the war is happening, it's where the people who have been affected by it need the help.

"I've tried to tell him as much as you can tell a 10-year-old. I said look, 'daddy's got to go and help, if it was you and mummy, you'd want someone to help'."

As well as the JustGiving page, Jack has been posting regular updates on the Boreham Boxes Facebook feed.

He talked about the way the Hemel community has rallied to support the cause, saying: "Everybody is very supportive.

"I've told everybody, it's not necessarily financial, anyone can help spread the word.

"Everyone is very pleased and saying well done. I've had a lot of support from my customers and locally as well.

"We've also had a few more public figures share it. Which will hopefully get the word out.

"I had a Hollyoaks actor post it, a few TikTokers with millions of views. As a whole it's going really well.

"A few people are doing raffles and putting all the proceeds towards it. A woman at Waitrose set up a donation box. Everyone is trying to muck in where they can.