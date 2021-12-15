Hemel Hempstead man helps fund Christmas party for care home residents

The owner of a hardware store in Hemel Hempstead has made a donation to a local care home so the residents and staff can have a Christmas party,

John, from John & Bzzz on Bennetts End Road, donated £350 to Walsingham Supported Living in Bennetts End, to support the care home.

He said: "Every key I cut 50p went into a pot for charity, and I raised £350 throughout the year.

"I started doing it a few years ago and I raised money for the Hospice of St Francis, next year I think it will be for the church.

"I wanted to do something to help them out, and the money means they can have a Christmas party!"

Care home manager Margie Guilding said: "The home is extremely grateful for the donation, especially under the current times.

"It is really kind of him to donate to us. I'm really pleased that he has chosen to give it to us.

"It shows a real community spirit and I think that is one of the most important things and we are all really grateful.