Hemel Hempstead inmates brighten up train station with floral displays

Prisoners from HMP The Mount have given a train station a colourful makeover thanks to new floral displays.

Staff at Harlington Train Station installed six wooden planters full of pansies and shrubs, which were all constructed by inmates from the Hemel Hempstead Prison.

At the entrance to the station, two troughs were also spruced up and now contain a selection of rosemary and lavender plants.

The gardening project is part ongoing programme with Govia Thameslink Railway.

Bedford to Harlington Station Manager Bernadette Lee said: “It looks so bright and vibrant now. The customers on platform one were saying how lovely it looked.

"The station commuter groups have also said it looks beautiful and said ‘thank you for looking after our station’. It was a team effort and a very successful day.”

Since April this year, Flitwick, St Albans, Harpenden and Bedford have also benefited from similar planting schemes.

The next part of the gardening project at Harlington will be to weed the embankment on platform four to prepare the area for more wildflowers, due to be planted in spring.