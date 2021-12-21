Hemel Hempstead Hospital porter hits out over Christmas pay

A porter at Hemel Hempstead Hospital has hit out over the pay rate for Christmas day.

The man, who does not wish to be named, has criticised facilities management company Mitie - who he says are paying porters basic pay for Christmas day and Boxing day - Saturday, December 25, and Sunday, December 26.

But the company says colleagues who are working on Christmas Day rather than the festive Bank Holidays will be awarded an additional day off in lieu.

Mitie provides a range of services including cleaning, catering, portering, pest control, linen and helpdesk services at Hemel Hempstead hospital, Watford General Hospital and St Albans City Hospital.

The porter said: "Over the Christmas period Mitie have made the decision to only pay their staff basic pay for Christmas day and Boxing day.

"They are making the Monday and Tuesday Bank Holiday pay with the Christmas day benefits, but if you do not work the Monday and Tuesday you only get a lieu day.

"This means for me I get no Christmas benefits as I'm working Christmas day with basic pay but am off on the Monday and Tuesday so I don't get the benefits.

"I do not get a choice to work Christmas day as it is a rostered shift.

"I believe we should be getting paid Bank Holiday pay on Christmas day and Boxing day, it is what we deserve. We have all worked hard as a team on the front line throughout the pandemic. The NHS staff are getting paid Christmas rates for Christmas day but we at Mitie aren't!"

In line with Mitie colleagues’ employment terms and conditions, enhanced pay is only available for shifts worked on national Bank Holidays.

Colleagues who are working on Christmas Day rather than the festive Bank Holidays will be awarded an additional day off in lieu.

A Mitie spokesperson said: "All employees who work over the festive season will be paid in line with their employment terms and conditions and following standard practice for NHS contracts.

"This includes enhanced pay for those working on Bank Holidays.

“We would like to thank all our frontline heroes who will be working hard to support the UK throughout the festive period.