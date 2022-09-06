A hairdressing salon in Hemel Hempstead is commemorating its 40th anniversary of business with a week of celebration next week.

From next Tuesday (September 13), the team at Clipso on Bridge Street will celebrate their anniversary and run a 40 prize giveaway as a special thank you to their loyal clientele over the years.

The salon was opened by Terry Calvert, founder of the Clipso Group, in 1982.

Clipso has been on Bridge Street for 40 years.

Since then, Terry’s original ethos remains the same throughout each of the salons in Hemel Hempstead, Watford, St Albans and Chestnut.

Ian Ward started working at the award-winning salon at Clipso as a 16-year-old and 33 years later works as the director giving aspiring hairdressers the opportunities that Terry gave him.

Ian said: “I am very proud of where the business is today and it wouldn’t be what it is without the great team behind it, past and present.”

He added: “We are lucky enough to still have some long-serving stylists amongst our team as well as new members.”

Master hair consultant, Danni Carr has recently been appointed as salon manager, which Ian says has been great to have a new vision and has helped to inspire the next generation of Clipso team members.

Ian thanked their customers and said: “None of this would be possible without the fantastically loyal clientele that has supported us throughout our 40 years”.