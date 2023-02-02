Two men will take on a 24-hour cycle challenge at a Hemel Hempstead charity cafe this weekend to raise money to help people through the cost of living crisis.

From midday on Saturday (January 4), Owen Cooper, owner of Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub, will be joined by his friend and minister of Carey Baptist Church, Colin Cartwright as they cycle on stationary bikes for a whole day without sleeping.

At the Bank Court cafe, the pair are teaming up to raise money and awareness about the cost of living crisis and the effects it is having on the community.

Colin Cartwright and Owen Cooper

The men said that at Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub, they are hearing increasing accounts of people struggling with life.

They explained: “Poor mental health, relationship breakdowns and lack of food are becoming commonplace for many in our community, especially during the cost of living crisis.”

Colin and Owen aim to ride 320 miles, the equivalent distance from Hemel Hempstead to Edinburgh - which is half of the current 24-hour cycling world record.

They said they refuse to “just sit back and allow people to quietly suffer in silence”.

They continued: “We want to make some noise to raise awareness about these issues and raise funds, to enable us to stand up and speak up. Give voice to the voiceless. Feed the hungry. Bring hope to those in need.”