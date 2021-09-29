Hemel Hempstead figure skaters have lifted the trophy at the Planet Ice, inter rink Artistic competition for the second year in a row.

Fourteen Ice rinks across the country battled for the prestigious award, but the Hemel Hempstead team held on to their title.

Skaters across the Planet Ice group compete against each other in a variety of categories, including individual, doubles and group routines, at their home rink.

Hemel Hempstead figure skaters win first place at artistic competition

The winners from each category then head to Milton Keynes Arena to compete in the final in front of supporters and a professional judging panel.

The competition, held earlier this month, was neck and neck between the Hemel Hempstead and Gosport skaters, with Lulu Harris, Isla Gant and Rachal Abratt taking gold; Ava Wright, Emily Moores and Genevieve Hartshorne, taking silver; and Lucy May Smith and Chloe Styles taking bronze in their categories.

The finale shows and skate categories pushed Hemel Hempstead into pole position.

Pam Kelly, Lead Coach at Planet Ice Hemel Hempstead, works alongside coaches, Poppy Miles, Charlotte Cook and Artur Ebel on the rinks weekly show and skate classes.

Top Gun routine

She said: "The show and skate programme, developed by Skate Excellence, focuses and teaches students interested in show skating.

"This year we had a fantastic performance from our show and skate adults with their entertaining ‘Top Gun’ routine followed by the breath taking under 18’s routine of ‘ Gremlins’.

"Both performances took gold crowning Hemel the overall champions."

Planet ice Hemel Hempstead have an extensive learn to skate programme which includes weekly learn to skate classes as well as Ice Hockey, under 5’s, Adult only, performance skating and intensive courses.

Gremlins routine

Kerstin Engren, general manager, said: "We are so proud of our skaters, the trophies are back where they belong!

"We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming leisure facility and deliver a fantastic learn to program.

"Competitions like this empowers the skaters and the team spirit is evident every day at the rink.

"Our skaters, coaches and staff have faced adversity with the rinks closure during the covid pandemic, not knowing the future of the rink.

"We are thrilled to be back open, delivering ice skating to the community and look forward to offering an exciting winter programme ahead."