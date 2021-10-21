Hemel Hempstead family support Make A Wish Foundation

A mum from Hemel Hempstead is raising money for a wish granting charity to thank them for making her daughter's wish come true.

Charlotte Dockherty's daughter has a condition called septo-optic dysplasia and bilateral optic nerve hypoplasia which affects her immune system, hormones and her vision.

Two years ago Make A Wish granted her wish to go to the beach and meet Moana, the charity sent the family to Lanzarote to go on a boat trip and meet Moana.

Niamh and DJ are raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish UK grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Charlotte and her nine-year-old daughter, Niamh, have been fundraising to support the charity.

Charlotte, who also has a five-year-old son, DJ, said: "Niamh has a life threatening illness, a simple cough and cold can make Niamh seriously ill and she is likely to slip into a coma.

"She has to have medication throughout the day and she also needs daily hormone injections.

Niamh has been raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation

"Niamh is fully blind in one eye and partially sighted in the other. The two conditions do often come together.

"What the charity does is simply amazing, they create amazing memories for people, and their families.

"After what they did for her, I decided I wanted to help and support the charity. During the pandemic it was difficult to fundraise, but now things are opening up we are able to do more.

"I am a volunteer for the charity and I am raising money to help the charity grant another child a wish."

DJ has been helping with his sister's fundraising for Make A Wish

Niamh's school, St Albert The Great Catholic Primary School, held a Wear What You Wish day to support the charity, and Charlotte's son's old nursery - Leverstock Green Day Nursery and Preschool - are holding a Wear What You Wish day on December 6.

Charlotte added: "The fundraising is going really well. Lots of people are getting involved from the local community.

"Two people, Sweet tastic and a lady who sells hampers are both donating money to make a wish for each item sold.

"Niamh really enjoys doing things to help the charity, she is doing amazing with her fundraising and I'm so proud of her.

"She has also done a DVD for Great Ormond Street Hospital for the other children who have the same medication as her, and she has been in adverts for the charity.

"Raising awareness of what we are doing and raising more money for the charity would be a dream for Niamh, she's really trying.

"I think it's important to raise awareness of this for the charity, hopefully more people will get involved and support what we are doing, and if you are interested in fundraising you can email me - [email protected]"