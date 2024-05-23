Hemel Hempstead family remembers late mum with ‘infectious laughter and sense of fun’
Eileen passed away last month.
She will be missed by her son and daughter, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and the many friends and residents who knew her.
The mother-of-two arrived in the town in 1953 with her husband Jack, and children Kay and David.
They lived in Chaulden where Eileen worked in Barkers Newsagents where she befriended many residents. She also worked at the Tudor Rose Pub in Long Chaulden and later in Sainsbury's Supermarket, Marlowes.
Eileen moved away following her retirement. But her family says she remained friends with many residents while making many more with her infectious laughter and sense of fun.
She made local headlines in October 2021 when she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Her funeral takes place at Hemel Hempstead Crematorium on May 29, 11.30am. Donations can be made to Age UK.