Hemel Hempstead family remembers late mum with ‘infectious laughter and sense of fun’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tribute has been paid to Eileen Margaret Kohlbeck from Hemel Hempstead who has passed away aged 102.

Eileen passed away last month.

She will be missed by her son and daughter, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and the many friends and residents who knew her.

The mother-of-two arrived in the town in 1953 with her husband Jack, and children Kay and David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen was popular among friends and residents across Hemel Hempstead. Image: David Kohlbeck

They lived in Chaulden where Eileen worked in Barkers Newsagents where she befriended many residents. She also worked at the Tudor Rose Pub in Long Chaulden and later in Sainsbury's Supermarket, Marlowes.

Eileen moved away following her retirement. But her family says she remained friends with many residents while making many more with her infectious laughter and sense of fun.

She made local headlines in October 2021 when she celebrated her 100th birthday.