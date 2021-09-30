Hemel Hempstead couple celebrate Diamond wedding anniversary

A couple from Hemel Hempstead have celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Betty and David Hicks, of Highfield, who are both 82, received a special card from Her Majesty The Queen, organised by their son Alan and his wife Jane.

The couple have three sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mayor of Dacorum, cllr Stewart Riddick, visited Betty and David on their Diamond wedding anniversary

Their granddaughter, Natalie Hicks, contacted the Mayor of Dacorum, cllr Stewart Riddick, and asked if he would visit them on their 60th wedding anniversary.

She said: "He kindly agreed and arrived with his driver in the mayoral car and he bought gifts of beautiful white roses and a bottle of champagne.

"He spent over a hour with them reminiscing about the good old days.

"My grandparents were so humble to have him visit and spend the time with them, and I can’t thank him enough for his time."

Betty and David received a card from Her Majesty The Queen for their Diamond wedding anniversary

When asked about what advice they would give to other couples, they said: "Our advice for a long and happy marriage is always listen to each other."