Hemel Hempstead couple celebrate Diamond wedding anniversary

A couple from Hemel Hempstead celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary at the weekend.

Jo and Alf Staines, of Woodhall Farm, got married at Christchurch, St Albans Road, Watford, on July 29, 1961.

The couple, who have three children and nine grandchildren, say the secret to their wedded bliss is to 'have a row every day but try and get on with life as smoothly as possible'.

For their anniversary they visited their son Stuart in Northamptonshire for a small family gathering, drinking champagne and enjoying a barbeque.

Looking back on their wedding day the couple said: "We loved the service and having all the family together."

When asked about what advice they would give to other couples, the pair said: "Listen to both opinions and work as a team when times are not easy."

The couple also received a letter of congratulations from Her Majesty The Queen and the Mayor of Dacorum, cllr Stewart Riddick, visited the couple.

Their son Stuart said: "They had a lovely day, it was very emotional for them. It was lovely to receive a card from The Queen and for the Mayor to visit them."