Two child refugees from Ukraine have been given bikes from Hemel Hempstead charity DENS.

The Bike Project by the homelessness charity made it possible for the children to be given bicycles so they can explore the local area with their host family and new friends.

The children with their bikes.

Joss Cox, social enterprise manager at DENS: “We are passionate about supporting our community in any way we can, whether that be providing training for our clients who have experienced homelessness, servicing a bike to make it safe or finding someone an affordable bike to get to work or school.”

She added: “Going forward, we are happy to offer Ukrainian refugees 50% off any bike at the Bike Project."