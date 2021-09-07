Hemel Hempstead care home gives Barbara a special party to celebrate her 101st birthday

A care home in Hemel Hempstead hosted a special celebration for a resident as she marked her 101st birthday.

Barbara Adams, was treated to a special celebration at The Lodge Care Home in Hemel Hempstead when she celebrated her birthday on August 26.

Staff decorated the care home with balloons and banners and her family brought in bottles of bubbly for everyone to help celebrate the occasion.

Barbara celebrated her 101st birthday with a special celebration

A spokesperson for The Lodge said: "We had a great day of lots of cards and presents and flowers, we held a big traditional afternoon tea with homemade sandwiches, scones and cakes made by one of our wonderful chef's, Michael.

"We also had a zoom call in the evening with daughter Hilary, son-in-law Paul, her three grandchildren, four great grandchildren - and one on the way.

"They were all happy to see her having fun and looking so happy, singing happy birthday to her over the screen, as well as us in the home."

Mrs Adams said: "I had a lovely day and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon tea and seeing all my family."

The staff at The Lodge organised a special celebration

Happy birthday Barbara!