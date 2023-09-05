Hemel Hempstead care home celebrates Hindu festival with acts of friendship

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Water Mill House, on Rose Lane, organised the festivities to support the interests of Hindu resident, Harry Dooraree.

Harry, aged 76, is originally from Mauritius and moved to the UK many years ago. The former mental health charge nurse is living with dementia and made Water Mill House his home in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate Hindu culture the home played Bollywood music for the residents to listen to and the lounge was decorated with bright, colourful streamers. Senior carer Lily Horvath brought in saris, bhindis and bangles for the residents and team members to try on, providing residents who weren't familiar with the festival with an insight into the traditional outfits worn for Hindu celebrations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and members of the team at Water Mill House celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the brother-sister relationship, but not necessarily just blood relations. Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi - a band woven with red and gold threads - around their brother’s wrist as a symbol of love and protection.

Lifestyle coordinator Sue Case said: “We are one big family here and we marked the festival to help Harry feel connected to his fellow residents and the care home team.

“Everyone loves taking part in festivals from other cultures. We always try to personalise our events and themed-days around the interests of our residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hilda and Kay have both forged close friendships with Harry, who is unable to communicate verbally. Kay often sits and chats to him and Hilda spends quite a lot of time with him every day. When she sits with him, she holds his hand, chats, and reads the newspaper to him.

Hilda spends time with Harry every day, holding his hand and chatting

“Both ladies were delighted to embrace the traditions of Harry’s culture by tying rakhis around his wrist as an act of friendship.”

Hilda Warren, aged 91, joked that: “Once Harry has hold of my hand he doesn’t like to let go! I love chatting to him and we keep each other company.

“I enjoyed the celebration very much. It's always nice when we all gather together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kay Hawes, aged 92, added: “It was a great event to put on for Harry, and I could tell that he absorbed the atmosphere. Plus, the outfits were wonderful.”

Chef Atif supported lifestyle lead Sue with organising the celebration.

Chef Atif Ansari had input into the planning of the event and made some traditional treats, including bhajis and samosas, for everyone to enjoy. He also lent Harry his own outfit for the occasion.

He explained: “Caring for Harry is part of our job but going the extra mile to make his day special is what makes the job worthwhile.”

Victoria, manager at the dementia specialist nursing home, added: “We always take into consideration a resident’s religion, nationality, or culture, as these are likely to have a major influence on their preferred music, food, and everyday routines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Inclusivity is so important, and that always begins with discovering the history of our residents and finding out what is significant to them.”