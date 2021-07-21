Hemel Hempstead care home celebrates good care month

A care home in Hemel Hempstead had the pleasure of meeting Bugsy McGnome from HCPA as staff and residents celebrated good care month.

The Lodge Care Home in Hemel Hempstead had a special visitor for a few days as Bugsy visited several care homes in Hertfordshire.

A spokesperson for The Lodge said: "Bugsy McGnome joined in with activities we do here at The Lodge to showcase good care, he joined us to our visit to the Hideaway in which we watched a film chosen by Shelia, and did some art work with Addie and Margaret.

Bugsy joined Brian when his son visited

"He also joined in with the Facetimes, he thought it was great that Brian could see his sister each week on the screen and June (sister) thought is was a wonderful idea to include Bugsy.

"Charlie loves his football and Bugsy helped him write up the football results on his chart for the euros matches. He meet Brian’s son on a visit which was a lovely talking point.

"Bugsy really enjoyed helping the residents choose some words that mean care, as we are making key rings for all the fabulous staff here at The Lodge, and wanted to write on them what care means to our residents and chosen by the residents, they came up with some good ones - helpful, cheerful, secure, wanted, reassurance, inclusion and happy.

Brian who had the visit with his son said it was fun to have Bugsy with them.

Bugsy McGnome visited The Lodge Care Home

Mrs Adams said: "All the carers do all the work so her word was hardworking and she feels safe here at The Lodge."

Bugsy McGnome joined in with different activities